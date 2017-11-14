One person killed in Imperial Beach shooting

IMPERIAL BEACH (NEWS 8) - A homicide investigation is under way in Imperial Beach Tuesday night after a shooting left one person dead.

Witnesses told News 8 a suspect was in a white care when they fired shots and then drove off.

Authorities found the victim's body in the middle of the street near Florence Street and Donax Avenue.

Deputies were on scene walking around with flash lights collecting evidence.

Imperial Beach murder: deputies walking around with flash lights looking for evidence. Neighbor thinks another neighbor got a plate #. pic.twitter.com/zdKLQ5B5RP — Eric Kahnert (@EricNews8) November 15, 2017

BREAKING: Homicide investigation in Imperial Beach. Body in middle of street near Florence and Donax. Witness says suspect was in white car, fired shots, then drove off. pic.twitter.com/xYGDqHSDDu — Eric Kahnert (@EricNews8) November 15, 2017

