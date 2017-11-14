One person killed in Imperial Beach shooting - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

One person killed in Imperial Beach shooting

IMPERIAL BEACH (NEWS 8) - A homicide investigation is under way in Imperial Beach Tuesday night after a shooting left one person dead. 

Witnesses told News 8 a suspect was in a white care when they fired shots and then drove off. 

Authorities found the victim's body in the middle of the street near Florence Street and Donax Avenue.

Deputies were on scene walking around with flash lights collecting evidence.  

 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

