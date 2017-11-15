Water main break disrupts service in Mission Hills

MISSION HILLS (NEWS 8) - A water main break in Mission Hills erupted early Wednesday morning.

A break on an 8-inch diameter water main was reported at 3:45 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Fort Stockton Drive and Ibis Street in Mission Hills. It was shut down at about 5 a.m.



City of San Diego Public Utilities Department crews are working on repairs.

Approximately 20 customers are currently without water service.



A water wagon is on site for customers to get water for cooking, drinking and other needs.



It is estimated that repairs will be completed and water service restored by 2:30 p.m., according to authorities.

