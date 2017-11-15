Water main break disrupts service in Mission Hills - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Water main break disrupts service in Mission Hills

MISSION HILLS (NEWS 8) - A water main break in Mission Hills erupted early Wednesday morning.

A break on an 8-inch diameter water main was reported at 3:45 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Fort Stockton Drive and Ibis Street in Mission Hills. It was shut down at about 5 a.m.
 
City of San Diego Public Utilities Department crews are working on repairs. 

Approximately 20 customers are currently without water service.
 
A water wagon is on site for customers to get water for cooking, drinking and other needs.
 
It is estimated that repairs will be completed and water service restored by 2:30 p.m., according to authorities.

