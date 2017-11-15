Arraignment for Army veteran accused in downtown stabbing over uniform

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A U.S. Army veteran will be arraigned Wednesday on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly having stabbed an active- duty serviceman who, along with a friend, pointed out that the veteran's Private First Class badge was upside down on his uniform.



Marc Dominguez, 42, was arrested in the 600 block of Fifth Avenue on Thursday night. He'll be asked in a court hearing how he wishes to plead.



Military officials said Dominguez served in the Army from 2003 to 2004 as a Private First Class E-3.



Witnesses said the stabbing was preceded by a disagreement inside a bar about 11:30 p.m., with the victim and his friend thinking Dominguez was involved in a "stolen valor" situation and telling him to adjust a patch on his uniform.



Dominguez pulled out a knife and started swinging, stabbing the active- duty serviceman in the face and hands, witnesses said. The victim's injuries were not serious, authorities said.