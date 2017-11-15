Infant child found near Lake Henshaw reunited with mother

(NEWS 8) - An infant child found alone near Lake Henshaw on Wednesday morning was reunited with his mother, officials confirmed.
San Diego County Sheriff's Department officials said that San Diego Gas and Electric workers found the two-year-old child about a quarter-mile east of the Lake Henshaw Resort off of State Route 76. The Sheriff's Department confirmed that the child was not related to an Amber Alert case out of Los Angeles County.
The mother of the child showed up to the scene a short time after and was reunited with her son, who was not injured.
President Donald Trump's tax plan is on a lot of people's minds right now and as the holiday shopping season approaches some are wondering about its possible impact on the retail industry.
Crews reopened a portion of Mission Bay Drive Wednesday morning that collapsed when a water-transmission line erupted in Pacific Beach, a city spokesman said.
A mother of three from Chula Vista has launched a Kickstarter campaign to help publish a children's book.
Thanksgiving with the family is a great time to serve up the annual classics, so if you're hosting a Friendsgiving this year then why not get creative?
A U.S. Army veteran will be arraigned Wednesday on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly having stabbed an active- duty serviceman who, along with a friend, pointed out that the veteran's Private First Class badge was upside down on his uniform.
A homicide investigation is under way in Imperial Beach Tuesday night after a shooting left one person dead.
Authorities asked the public Wednesday to be on the lookout for a 15-month-old boy allegedly abducted in Boyle Heights by his father.
A North County school district is facing a lawsuit after one of its students met up with a sexual predator.