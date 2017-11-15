Two-year-old child found near Lake Henshaw reunited with mother

(NEWS 8) - An two-year-old child found alone near Lake Henshaw on Wednesday morning was reunited with his mother, officials confirmed.
San Diego County Sheriff's Department officials said that San Diego Gas and Electric workers found the child about a quarter-mile east of the Lake Henshaw Resort off of State Route 76. The Sheriff's Department confirmed that the child was not related to an Amber Alert case out of Los Angeles County.
The mother of the child showed up to the scene a short time after and was reunited with her son, who was not injured.
