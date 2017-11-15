Whitney Bond offers some fun Friendsgiving recipes

(NEWS 8) - Thanksgiving with the family is a great time to serve up the annual classics, so if you're hosting a Friendsgiving this year then why not get creative?

Award winning culinary artist Whitney Bond joined News 's Dan Cohen and Heather Myers Wednesday morning to show you how to do just that.

Check out two of her featured recipes -- one to fill your tummy and another to quench your thirst:

Pumpkin Toast?

Ingredients

1 loaf sourdough bread

1 can (16 oz) pumpkin puree

½ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

? tsp ground cloves

? tsp sea salt

Toast the sourdough bread. In a mixing bowl, combine the pumpkin puree, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and sea salt.

Spread each piece of toast with the pumpkin puree and add the toppings of your choice.

Top with apple slices, cream cheese, maple syrup, pomegranate seeds, dried cranberries & candied pecans

Melted brie, sliced pears & honey – place the sliced brie on top of the pumpkin toast and place under the broiler in the oven for 2-3 minutes, or until the brie is melted. Top with the sliced pears & a drizzle of honey on top.

Ricotta & fried sage – for a savory pumpkin toast, top with a couple of dollops of ricotta cheese, then fry a few pieces of fresh sage in olive oil in a small skillet and place on top.

Cranberry Apple Moscow Mule Punch

Yield: 8 moscow mules

2 cups vodka

1 cup cranberry apple juice

¼ cup fresh squeezed lime juice

2 (750 ml) bottles of ginger beer

½ cup fresh cranberries

½ cup apples (diced)

Add the vodka, cranberry apple juice, lime juice and ginger beer to a large pitcher.

Add the fresh cranberries and apples.

Add ice to serve immediately, or chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Find more recipes on whitneybond.com.