Local mother launches Kickstarter to fund children's book

(NEWS 8) - A mother of three from Chula Vista has launched a Kickstarter campaign to help publish a children's book.

Iris' Knightly's book The Three Brotherteers is inspired by her three sons, Barris, her eldest who was diagnosed with autism at 3 years old and is nonverbal, Kensington and Zachary (and Barris' service dog Milo) and their special ability to engage with one another.

“This book is my opportunity to communicate with others about autism and share the positive experiences that can be created for children, especially those who are autistic,” Knightley said. “I want my readers to learn that children with autism are capable of meaningful communication.”

The all-or-none Kickstarter campaign runs through December 15. Knightly is aiming for a $5,000 minimum or the project won't be funded.

A portion of the proceeds form books ales will go toward Good Dog! Autism Companions, a local non-profit that helps pair children with autism with service animals.

You can find more information on the project at www.irisknightley.com.