Ohio calls off execution after failing to find inmate's vein

A preschooler found wandering by himself Thursday in an Encinitas art supply business was reunited with his parents more than six hours later.
The indoor gym in Barrio Logan where a platform collapsed Saturday was not issued several required city permits.
The parents of Danielle van Dam, who was kidnapped and murdered in 2002, are outraged after a reminder of the perpetrator went on sale. 7-year-old Danielle went missing from her Sabre Springs home and her body was found a month later along a remote road. David Westerfield, a neighbor, was found guilty of the murder and sentenced to death. Recently, a Christmas card signed by Westerfield was found on a website that sells "murder memorabilia" and the Van dams want it removed.
Last night on News 8, we told you about a Mira Mesa mother and her daughter Finnley who need a special needs van. Jeff Zevely joins us with the incredible Zevely Zone follow-up.
The Naval Special Warfare community is mourning the loss of a Coronado-based Navy SEAL who died in an off-duty diving-related accident off the African coast on Veterans Day.
San Diegans who live in their vehicles say they are fed up with how they're being treated by the city and now they're filing a class action lawsuit.
News 8 got an inside look at a drug tunnel that was discovered along the U.S. And Mexico border. The 70-foot deep tunnel was uncovered back in 2009, but is now used for training. News 8's Kelly Hessedal climbed inside to show us the depths drug smugglers are willing to go.
San Diego State University has a $5.67 billion impact on the economy of San Diego and Imperial counties, according to a report released by the university Thursday.
A local artist is turning to the stage for inspiration. Carlsbad-based artist John Asaro is using ballet dancers and their fluid moments to influence his paintings.