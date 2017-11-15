At least 22 people claim NutriBullet blender caused injuries

(CBS News) - There are new safety concerns about a popular high-speed blender.

At least 22 people are suing the maker of the NutriBullet blender, claiming the device malfunctioned and caused serious injuries, including burns and cuts.

It's billed as a high-speed appliance that can pulverize foods better than an ordinary blender, CBS News reports.

"The secret of the NutriBullet is its powerful, 600-watt motor," an advertisement claims.

But some users of the NutriBullet say the device is also dangerous.

Sheryl Utal said she used her NutriBullet daily for years to make smoothies – until one morning it exploded after about 20 seconds, causing second-degree burns.

"It just came flying out all over me, all over the kitchen, the ceilings, the walls," Utal said. She said her arms felt "on fire." "And it was on my chest. It also had hit me in the face as well," Utal said. She is one of the people now suing the company.

The latest victim, Rosa Rivera, spoke out Tuesday and said her face was badly burned.

"I want to tell the people don't use this product no more because it's dangerous," Rivera said.

Attorney Danny Abir represents both women and claims a manufacturing defect can cause pressure to build up inside the blender.

"The spinning creates heat and pressure inside the canister and the canister can blow up," Abir said.

NutriBullet is contesting the lawsuits Abir has filed on behalf of his clients.

In a statement, the company said: