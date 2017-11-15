Oceanside police searching for man accused of luring a minor to his car

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - Police in Oceanside sought the public's help Wednesday in tracking down a man who snatched a girl's cellphone as bait to try to lure her to his car.



Surveillance footage shows the suspect following behind the juvenile and her mother on Sept. 6 as they shopped at an undisclosed store, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said. At some point while following the mother and daughter, the man took the girl's phone from their shopping cart.



"Shortly after the girl and her mom reported the lost phone to security, the male started conversing with the juvenile and stated he had her phone in his vehicle," Bussey said. "The male was possibly attempting to lure the juvenile to his vehicle to retrieve the phone."



The man's vehicle was described as a while hatchback, possibly a Hyundai Elantra GT, Bussey said.



Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts was asked to call Oceanside police Detective Rob Nevares at (760) 435-4749.