House of Air: More than a trampoline park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Whether your family is just looking for some fun or you want an athletic challenge, a new adrenaline park may have what you're looking for.



It's called "House of Air" and has everything from trampolines to rock climbing.



News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Carlsbad to take us inside.

Watch: Our Ashley Jacobs shows you the only place you can free fall 21 feet.