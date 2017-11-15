California Gunman Killed Wife and Buried Her Under the Floorboards: Sheriff

A German shepherd K9 deputy was awarded a medal of high honor for taking a bullet intended for his fellow human officers.
The mother behind a viral maternity photo shoot, in which her baby bump was covered by 20,000 bees, is now mourning the loss of her child.
Pia Wurtzbach is returning to the Miss Universe stage — but this time she'll be on the judging panel.
Steep seats are becoming more and more common at arenas across the United States. They're designed so that spectators in the upper decks are closer to the action with unblocked sightlines, but some spectators say those steep views can be dangerous.
A baby boy has survived a life-threatening form of the herpes virus that doctors say was possibly caused by a kiss.
A 3-year-old girl is the sole survivor of a devastating plane crash that killed six adults, authorities said. Her family was en route to visit the toddler's grandmother.
A painting from Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci is the most expensive work of art ever sold, but who bought it?
The 18-year-old who was caught on camera stealing $5 from an Uber driver’s tip jar over the summer is now saying she's sorry, after the internet let her have it when video of the theft went viral.
Drake brought a concert to a standstill in Australia after catching a male fan groping a young woman in the audience.
A 7-foot-long boa constrictor was the last thing this mother expected to find when her daughter said the washing machine was making a weird noise.