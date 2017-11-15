Fidget spinners make consumer group's list of worst toys

(NEWS 8) — The fidget spinner took another hit Tuesday as it was named one of the ten worst toys for this holiday season.

That designation came from WATCH - a children's product safety advocacy group.

This comes after tests done that found high levels of lead in two types of fidget spinners.

But the latest warning focuses on the fidget spinner as a choking hazard.

The popular fidget spinner was initially sold to the consumer product safety commission as a general product but it is mostly used by kids.

As a "general product" it did not need to conform to lead regulations placed on children's products.

Last week the U.S. Public Interest Research Group tested 12 fidget spinners found in the children's toy aisles at Target stores.

Two exceeded the acceptable 100 parts per million of lead.

One registered 33,000 parts per million - 300 hundred times higher than the legal limit.

Parents are concerned that the toys are marketed to children with Attention Deficit Disorder or children with autism – children who may put things in their mouth more often than others.

That is the concern raised by the children's product safety group - WATCH.

They listed the fidget spinner as one of the ten worst toys for the 2017 holiday season.

They cite the product for potential choking injuries.

Target stores have removed from their shelves the two types of fidget spinners found to have high levels of lead.

And while the product says it is for ages 14 and up - they can still be found in toy aisles of stores.

Tens of millions of fidget spinners have been sold in the U.S.

See below for a full list of the 10 worst toys of 2017 as identified by WATCH:

Hallmark “Itty Bittys” Baby Stacking Toy Pull Along Pony Wonder Woman Battle-Action Sword Hand Fidgetz Spinners Spiderman Spider-Drone Official Movie Edition Nerf Zombie Strike Deadbolt Crossbow Slackers Slackline Classic Series Kit Oval Xylophone Jetts Heel Wheels Brianna Babydoll

For more information on the toys, click here.



