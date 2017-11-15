Affordable housing in San Marcos serves low-income families and veterans

SAN MARCOS (NEWS 8) - A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday for the grand opening on a new affordable housing development.



The three-story building on the corner of Grand Avenue and Creekside Place was developed by Affirmed Housing Group with funding assistance from the County, the city of San Marcos and other financing.

Eastgate in San Marcos will serve veterans and low-income families.

Veterans living at Eastgate will be offered supportive services such as case management, assistance obtaining employment, help getting education and benefits support.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved $500,000 in rental assistance for the homeless in unincorporated areas of San Diego County.

The money comes from the federal HOME Investment Partnership, a flexible affordable housing grant. The board voted to reallocate those funds for two years of rental assistance for homeless people.

According to a census performed on one night in April, there were 326 people living in unincorporated San Diego County.

Chairwoman Dianne Jacob said she was concerned that the county would be unable to ensure beneficiaries of the program were finding employment after being accepting into it. The county is unable to put such requirements on the program because it involves a federal grant, she said.

"It's my strong belief that we should hold individuals that receive housing assistance accountable," she said. "There's no real guarantee that these individuals in two years time will be self-sufficient."

Staff estimated that around 100 people -- in 60 households -- would accept the help, which could extend for up to two years. Participants would also be offered help with food, childcare, healthcare and senior services.

The county Health and Human Services Agency already assists with outreach providing emergency shelter options and homelessness prevention, according to a staff report.