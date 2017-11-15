Great American Smokeout: Put out that cigarette! - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Great American Smokeout: Put out that cigarette!

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The American Cancer Society is on a mission to help people quit smoking. 

On Thursday, the organization will host its annual Great American Smokeout.  

The goal is to get some of the estimated 36.5 million people in the U.S. who smoke to kick the habit. 

But for some, quitting isn't easy. 

"For most people, they really need to make a plan and they need support," said Jeff Drope from the American Cancer Society. "So, it's very important that they think through how they are going to quit and follow through with that." 

Smoking is associated with at least 12 cancers and, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it kills 480,000 Americans each year. 

