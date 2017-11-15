Special mom, special van: With your help, we can drive this over the top

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A single mother and her special needs daughter are calling it, "the opportunity of a lifetime."

But they need the community's help in order to get a wheelchair van.

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Mira Mesa where Finnley and her mom are asking for a big favor.

When Finnley was born, doctors gave her just three days to live, but she defied the odds.

If you'd like to help Finnley and her mother Care raise the money they need for a special van, click here.

