Special mom, special van: With your help, we can drive this over - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Special mom, special van: With your help, we can drive this over the top

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —   A single mother and her special needs daughter are calling it, "the opportunity of a lifetime." 

But they need the community's help in order to get a wheelchair van.  

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Mira Mesa where Finnley and her mom are asking for a big favor.  

When Finnley was born, doctors gave her just three days to live, but she defied the odds.  

If you'd like to help Finnley and her mother Care raise the money they need for a special van, click here

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.