Third woman comes forward claiming deputy groped her as she was handcuffed

A recent report by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate activity, estimates there are 917 hate groups - ranging from white nationalists to anti-LGBTQ movements - currently operating around the country.
The long-running saga over what to do with the site of the former Escondido Country Club is coming to an end after the City Council on Wednesday voted on a proposed plan to build nearly 400 homes on the shuttered property.
On Wednesday, a third woman came forward to accuse a San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputy of groping her while he was on duty.
A 35-year-old man suspected of abducting his 15- month-old son in Boyle Heights is believed to have made his way to Mexico, police said Wednesday.
A Florida couple who operated a Georgia-based travel agency were indicted in San Diego on embezzlement and other charges involving a canceled high school band trip to Japan that resulted in nearly $100,000 in losses for students at four area campuses and their parents, it was announced Wednesday.
Authorities released the name Wednesday of a 30-year-old man who was fatally shot near a South Bay strip mall.
A single mother and her special needs daughter are calling it, "the opportunity of a lifetime." But they need the community's help in order to get a wheelchair van.
If you are a big fan of hot dogs, there is a unique restaurant on Logan Avenue in Barrio Logan that will not disappoint foodies.
The search for a body reported by a fisherman in Upper Otay Lake was called off Wednesday morning after a thorough search by a Park Ranger dive team.