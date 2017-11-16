Tyler Perry's New Book Makes Him Feel Good

'Higher is Waiting' author Tyler Perry discusses faith, prayer, and a church he built in his backyard for his son's christening.
[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]
Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.
'Higher is Waiting' author Tyler Perry discusses faith, prayer, and a church he built in his backyard for his son's christening.
Elton John is commemorating the 50th anniversary of his successful songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin with an ultimate greatest hits compilation entitled 'Diamonds.'
The 47th Vice President sits down with Stephen to discuss the divisions in American life, his relationship with VP Mike Pence, and his new book 'Promise Me, Dad."
'60 Minutes' executive producer Jeff Fager and on-air journalist Lesley Stahl look back on a half-century of the iconic news program.
Journalist Ronan Farrow describes the road to publishing allegations about Ronan Farrow, which included pressure from Weinstein's lawyers and media outlets unwilling to publish his findings.
The Unicode Consortium, the organization that creates new emojis, has finally updated the emoji collection to include the Stephen-inspired 'Face With One Raised Eyebrow.'
‘The View’ host and Christmas sweater designer Whoopi Goldberg says that Americans unhappy with the President should work hard to surround him with representatives worth celebrating.
'Mindhunter' star Jonathan Groff has dabbled in both Broadway musicals and Netflix thrillers. But never before has he double dabbled.