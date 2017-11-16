Deadly motorcycle crash in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night in a crash on state Route 163 in Mission Valley.

The crash was reported at 9:34 p.m. on northbound state Route 163 to eastbound Interstate 8, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, the CHP reported.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.

The transition road from northbound state Route 163 to eastbound Interstate 8 was blocked for the investigation.