Terra Jole tells all in 'Fierce at Four Foot Two'

(NEWS 8) - When it comes to new television opportunities, producer, actor, singer, performer, author and mother Terra Jole can't seem to say "no."

Jole has produced and appeared on several hit shows, including Lifetime's "Little Women: L.A." and spinoffs in Atlanta and New York, and "Terra's Little Family." Now, she's sharing the ins and outs of her rise to international recognition in a new book titled "Fierce at Four Foot Two." In it, she also opens up about her family life, marriage and bout with infidelity.

She addressed some of these topics on Thursday alongside News 8's Heather Myers. Find more information on Jole's new book and other work at MiniMama.com.