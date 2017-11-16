Catch up with the cast of DC's Justice League

(NEWS 8) - If you loved Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman and Ben Affleck as Batman brings you back to a special time in your life, then you'll absolutely love them both, as well as the introduction of Aquaman and Cyborg in DC's Justice League movie.

News 8 entertainment reporter Kelli Gillespie got a chance to talk to Gadot, Affleck, Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and Ezra Miller (Flash) about the upcoming super flick and explained to News 8's Nichelle Medina why the film received some mixed reviews.

Justice League hits theaters on November 17. Watch the trailer below: