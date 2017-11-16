Local task force recovers $1 million in auto theft sting

An almost year-long undercover operation by more than a dozen San Diego-area law enforcement agencies resulted in 73 stolen vehicles being returned to victims and concluded with 38 arrests this week, authorities announced Thursday.
A Mexican citizen who stabbed and strangled his 19-year-old estranged wife at San Diego City College after she took out a restraining order against him is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday at the downtown courthouse.
If you loved Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman and Ben Affleck as Batman brings you back to a more simple time in your life, then you'll absolutely love them both, as well as the introduction of Aquaman and Cyborg, in DC's Justice League movie.
When it comes to new television opportunities, producer, actor, singer, performer, author and mother Terra Jole can't seem to say "no."
Investigators Thursday are attempting to determine what caused the motorcycle crash that killed a 40-year-old San Diego man on state Route 163 in Mission Valley.
The Naval Special Warfare community is mourning the loss of a Coronado-based Navy SEAL who died in an off-duty diving-related accident off the African coast on Veterans Day.
A recent report by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate activity, estimates there are 917 hate groups - ranging from white nationalists to anti-LGBTQ movements - currently operating around the country.
A Florida couple who operated a Georgia-based travel agency were indicted in San Diego on embezzlement and other charges involving a canceled high school band trip to Japan that resulted in nearly $100,000 in losses for students at four area campuses and their parents, it was announced Wednesday.