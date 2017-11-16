Cut back on Thanksgiving calories without your guests noticing

(NEWS 8) - It's the four-letter word nobody wants to hear during Thanksgiving -- "Diet."

To eat healthy during the food-centric holiday, many people think you need to cheat yourself out of deliciousness. Registered dietician Jessica Spiro joined News 8's Heather Myers to prove otherwise.

Spiro put together a killer cranberry sauce and used some nutrition-wise tips to substitute the boatload of sugar the dish typically requires. She also brought along some low-calorie butternut squash mac 'n' cheese.

Check out more of Spiro's recipes at www.JessicaSpiroRD.com.