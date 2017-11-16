Knocking out violence by throwing punches

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego police were taking punches Thursday morning as part of an effort to knock out violence.

The event is called 1M Punches from the Heart and is hosted by police officials and Billy Moore, son of late boxing great Archie Moore.

Students and officers at the event work out with punching bags for over four hours to raise funds for ABC Youth Foundation, an after-school boxing, tutoring and mentorship program overseen by Moore.

This is the second year they're pulling it off, joined by even more agencies than last year.

