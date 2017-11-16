See what's new at Westfield UTC for the holidays

A local artist is turning to the stage for inspiration. Carlsbad-based artist John Asaro is using ballet dancers and their fluid moments to influence his paintings.
A Mexican citizen who stabbed and strangled his 19-year-old estranged wife at San Diego City College after she took out a restraining order against him is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday at the downtown courthouse.
Activists sounded off at a San Diego City Council committee meeting Thursday against what they say is a lack of meaningful community involvement in the search process to find a new police chief.
City officials provided an update on the process to find a successor for retiring police Chief Shelly Zimmerman on Thursday.
An almost year-long undercover operation by more than a dozen San Diego-area law enforcement agencies resulted in 73 stolen vehicles being returned to victims and concluded with 38 arrests this week, authorities announced Thursday.
If you loved Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman and Ben Affleck as Batman brings you back to a more simple time in your life, then you'll absolutely love them both, as well as the introduction of Aquaman and Cyborg, in DC's Justice League movie.
When it comes to new television opportunities, producer, actor, singer, performer, author and mother Terra Jole can't seem to say "no."