"The Figure" unveiled at Meyer Fine Art in Little Italy

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A local artist is turning to the stage for inspiration.

Carlsbad-based artist John Asaro is using ballet dancers and their fluid moments to influence his paintings.



"The Figure" is a brand new exhibit being unveiled at Meyer Fine Art in Little Italy.

Meet the artist at the opening reception on November 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. You can also check out his works November 10 to December 30.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs has your first look.