Mini-mix Ginger looking for a new bestie

They use their blue tongues to frighten away predators. Blue-tongued skinks can also live on the ground and in trees.
A local artist is turning to the stage for inspiration. Carlsbad-based artist John Asaro is using ballet dancers and their fluid moments to influence his paintings.
Losing a loved one is extremely difficult, but a little four-legged TLC is helping to heal hearts in a time of grief.
Whether your family is just looking for some fun or you want an athletic challenge, a new adrenaline park may have what you're looking for.
Have you ever wanted to make a meal with ingredients used by professional chefs? Well, there's a secret store just for that. A warehouse in Mission Hills sells hundreds of fresh products used by dozens of local restaurants daily. And it's open to the public. News 8's Shawn Styles takes us inside Specialty Produce.
Global Winter Wonderland lights up SDCCU stadium for the first time ever, starting November 19th through January 7.
Before filling your belly with turkey and all the fixings next Thursday, have you considered going for a run?
The holidays have arrived at Balboa Park! The Christmas tree in front of the Old Globe Theater was lit Sunday night.