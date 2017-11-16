Mini-mix Ginger looking for a new bestie

Name: Ginger

Age: 6 years old

Gender: Spayed female

Breed: Miniature Schnauzer/Miniature Poodle mix

Adoption Fee: $95

Ginger, a 6-year-old Miniature Schnauzer/Miniature Poodle mix, is looking for her new best friend. Ginger is a super cute, happy little lady who loves to be the center of attention. She loves going for walks and has a lot of spunk, so she’s up for any kind of adventure. She would love to join a family that is willing to help her learn new things, as she is very smart. Ginger will do best in a home with older children, and she would prefer to be the only pet so she doesn’t have to share her family’s affection.

Her adoption fee includes her spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance from Trupanion insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway!

Ginger is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido Campus located at 3450 East Valley Parkway. To learn more about making her part of your family, please visit www.sdhumane.org or call (760) 888-2247.



ADOPTION HOURS

7 DAYS A WEEK: 10am - 6pm

