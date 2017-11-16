Report: SDSU has a $5.67 billion impact on San Diego's economy

San Diegans who live in their vehicles say they are fed up with how they're being treated by the city and now they're filing a class action lawsuit.
News 8 got an inside look at a drug tunnel that was discovered along the U.S. And Mexico border. The 70-foot deep tunnel was uncovered back in 2009, but is now used for training. News 8's Kelly Hessedal climbed inside to show us the depths drug smugglers are willing to go.
San Diego State University has a $5.67 billion impact on the economy of San Diego and Imperial counties, according to a report released by the university Thursday.
A local artist is turning to the stage for inspiration. Carlsbad-based artist John Asaro is using ballet dancers and their fluid moments to influence his paintings.
A Mexican citizen who stabbed and strangled his 19-year-old estranged wife at San Diego City College after she took out a restraining order against him is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday at the downtown courthouse.
Activists sounded off at a San Diego City Council committee meeting Thursday against what they say is a lack of meaningful community involvement in the search process to find a new police chief.
City officials provided an update on the process to find a successor for retiring police Chief Shelly Zimmerman on Thursday.
An almost year-long undercover operation by more than a dozen San Diego-area law enforcement agencies resulted in 73 stolen vehicles being returned to victims and concluded with 38 arrests this week, authorities announced Thursday.