Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts w/ Kim Kardashian

James and Kim Kardashian take turns asking each other very personal questions about Kim's siblings and James's guests, which they must answer or eat disgusting foods, like a scarab beetle.
James enlists some commuting help from P!nk, driving around Los Angeles singing her classics, and the two end upside down to prove once and for all you can sing better inverted.
James asks Jason Segel and Seth Rogen about meeting 20 years ago to make "Freaks & Geeks" and learns a trip to the movie theater to see "The Matrix" was the glue that created their bond of friendship.
James congratulates Jason Momoa on recently marrying Lisa Bonnet, and learns the pair started out enjoying some Guinness and grits and never looked back.
James and the young stars of "Stranger Things" - Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp - reunite their Motown cover band The Upside Downs.
Celebrating tennis champion Novak Djokovic's appearance on The Late Late Show, James straps on some protective gear and places a water bottle on his helmet and challenges Novak, Rainn Wilson and Jack Whitehall to serve until they knocks the bottle down.
James and Hailey Baldwin team up against William H. Macy and Matt LeBlanc, and they take turns putting on blindfolds and identifying whatever is in front of them only using their sense of nuzzling.
James Corden enlists the cast of "Thor: Ragnarok" to crash a screening of the film and perform a live-action rendition starring Chris Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett, Tom Hiddleston, Tessa Thompson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeff Goldblum.
James enlists Sam Smith to help him navigate the Los Angeles Carpool lane. During the ride, Sam shares that James was one of the first celebrities to notice and promote his music and Fifth Harmony jumps in the car for a surprise and song!
James and Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi head to the pub for a very traditional British experience: Scotch eggs, fish and chips, pub games and talking politics - everything from the Trump Russia investigation to the political divide in America.