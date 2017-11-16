Day 1: 60 mile journey begins in the Susan G. Komen San Diego 3-Day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A sea of pink will travel through San Diego starting Friday for the Susan G. Komen San Diego 3-Day.

The 60 mile journey kicks off early Friday morning in Del Mar and ends Sunday evening at the final destination – the celebratory Closing Ceremony.

Susan G. Komen’s goal is to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent by 2026.

To make a donation, click here >>

Here’s a look back a last year’s San Diego 3-Day: