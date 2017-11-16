It's full speed ahead for mom and daughter thanks to News 8 viewers

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Last night on News 8, we told you about a Mira Mesa mother and her daughter Finnley who need a special needs van.

Seconds after the story aired News 8 viewers jumped into action.

Jeff Zevely joins us with the incredible Zevely Zone follow-up.

We're still encouraging viewers to donate if they'd like; any extra money will help pay for maintenance, registration and gas for Care and Finnley's new van.

To donate, click here.

We did it! Donations are pouring in to buy a Mira Mesa mother and her daughter, Finnley, a Special Needs Van! The follow up in the Zevely Zone at 5 pm on Channel 8 @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @PlainClarity https://t.co/ITJOKApfk6 pic.twitter.com/RjWyUcFig3 — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) November 16, 2017

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.

RELATED COVERAGE