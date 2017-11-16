It's full speed ahead for mom and daughter thanks to News 8 view - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

It's full speed ahead for mom and daughter thanks to News 8 viewers

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —  Last night on News 8, we told you about a Mira Mesa mother and her daughter Finnley who need a special needs van. 

Seconds after the story aired News 8 viewers jumped into action. 

Jeff Zevely joins us with the incredible Zevely Zone follow-up. 

We're still encouraging viewers to donate if they'd like;  any extra money will help pay for maintenance, registration and gas for Care and Finnley's new van. 

To donate, click here.   

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.  

