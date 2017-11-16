Encinitas: Child reunited with parents after being found alone inside a Michaels

ENCINITAS (CNS) - A preschooler was reunited with his parents after being found wandering by himself Thursday in a North County art-supply business, prompting a neighborhood search that failed to immediately locate his parents or guardians.

Employees at the Michaels store in the 300 block of North El Camino Real in Encinitas spotted the child, believed to be about 4 years old, toddling around alone in the business at about noon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The workers made announcements over a public-address system in the store and searched surrounding parking lots and shops, to no avail. They then made a 911 call, and deputies took over the effort, canvassing the area and making loudspeaker announcements from a patrol helicopter.

The boy, who told deputies his name is Connor, was turned over to the care of child-welfare services at Polinsky Children's Center.

Anyone who might be able to help get the child home was asked to call the Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.