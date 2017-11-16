Inspectors find major code violations in collapse that injured children

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — The indoor gym in Barrio Logan where a platform collapsed Saturday was not issued several required city permits.
City investigators determined that the warehouse used by Vault PK, the parkour training facility, had not been issued a permit since 2004.
"This is an egregious breach of construction practice," said Mike Richmond, Deputy Director of Code Enforcement.
That means the company did not have permission to build the structure that fell. The building also lacks fire sprinklers, the correct number of exits and the appropriate number of bathrooms. Investigators also found serious structural deficiencies, including a support beam that may not have been able to support the roof, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune
The city posted a notice of violation on the property used by Vault PK after at least 21 children and 2 adults were hurt Saturday when a platform collapsed at the venue.
"It wasn't built to a standard that could withhold the loads that were put on it that night," said Richmond. "It's an egregious example of what can happen in a commercial building where things are built in a dangerous manner. We don't ever want to have this happen again."
On Monday, the city put red tag notices on the building deeming it unsafe to enter.
They say there are more than a dozen instances where Vault PK and other businesses inside the warehouse failed to obtain proper permits.
However, The notice goes to MTS since they own the 90,000-square-foot building.
It was leased to San Diego Sports Entertainment Center, which operates the paintball portion.
MTS says they are working to evict the tenants.
"The contract specifically spells out their requirements to comply with all regulations and all that," said Rob Schupp from MTS.
MTS admits it did not conduct inspections on the property - one of about a dozen owned citywide.
"We want to make sure this doesn't happen again," said Schupp. "We're looking at our internal processes. We are the building owner, so we have some obligation there."
Inspector: egregious violations. Entire platform was not permitted.— Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) November 16, 2017
City of San Diego detailing results of investigation at Vault PK and adjoining businesses after at least 21 children hurt on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/m1jLhJhirB— Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) November 16, 2017
