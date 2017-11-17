Neighbors help during massive senior living center fire

Spencer Abbott had two goals and two assists after missing two games and Eric Fehr scored twice in his debut with the San Diego Gulls in an 8-3 victory over the Tucson Roadrunners Friday night.
A sea of pink will travel through San Diego starting Friday for the Susan G. Komen San Diego 3-Day. The 60 mile journey kicks off early Friday morning and ends Sunday evening at the final destination – the celebratory Closing Ceremony.
On Friday, a fourth woman came forward with disturbing allegations of sexual assault by a San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputy.
Malcolm Young, the rhythm guitarist and guiding force behind the bawdy hard rock band AC/DC who helped create such head-banging anthems as "Highway to Hell," ''Hell's Bells" and "Back in Black," has died.
One person was killed Friday in a crash involving a motorcycle on northbound Interstate 5 in Carlsbad.
Covet Canyon, a paramilitary training camp in the East County, is in financial trouble after the owner defaulted on property payments. Owner Marc Halcon has 90 days to make good on the debt or the 160 acre property could fall into foreclosure and auction.
Angry Poway Unified School District parents on Friday packed the sidewalk calling for a local teacher to be fired after sending inappropriate text messages to a teenage student.
The unemployment rate in San Diego County dropped to 3.7 percent last month from 4.1 percent in September, according to state figures released Friday.
Black Friday is a week away, but many retailers are now making you wait. This year, companies are offering discounts the entire week leading into Black Friday. News 8's Eric Kahnert reports on some of the goods you can get during Black Friday "week."