Possible human remains found in Bonsall

BONSALL (NEWS 8/CNS) - The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the discovery of human remains found near the Bonsall Bridge near state Route 76 in the North County on Thursday.



A human skull and at least one other bone were found around 2 p.m. Thursday. Investigators from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department homicide detail and from the medical examiner's office were sent to investigate.



Staff from the medical examiner's office took custody of the remains, which will be examined by a forensic anthropologist, sheriff's Lt. Richard Williams said.



The Bonsall Bridge, also known as the San Luis Rey Bridge, spans the San Luis Rey River on an abandoned roadway between Oceanside and Bonsall. The open-spandrel arch bridge was built in 1925 and is closed to vehicles but remains open to pedestrians.