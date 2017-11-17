Standoff suspect shot at by SDPD after pointing rifle at officer

BAY PARK (NEWS 8) - A standoff suspect was taken into custody Friday morning in his neighbor's yard in Bay Park after he was shot at by police.

SDPD said officers were called to the 47-year-old suspect's house on the 2800 block of Arnott Street where he lives with his parents on Tuesday responding to a report of elder abuse. Police say the suspect punched one of his parents but had run out of the house before they arrived.

Officers told his parents to contact them if their son resurfaced at the house. According to SDPD, he came back Friday morning and his parents called police immediately and reported he was armed with a weapon.

Police responded to the home at around 8:00 a.m. and heard gunshots from inside the garage of the home where the man lives. Additional officers were called to the scene, including K-9 units and officers with non-lethal beanbag guns.

The suspect then fled the home and jumped the fence into his neighbor's backyard where police encountered him armed with a rifle and knife. According to officers, the suspect was given multiple demands to surrender and when they went ignored, they fired beanbag rounds at the suspect. The beanbag fire did nothing to stop him and at one point he pointed the rifle at an officer. That officer responded by firing his weapon at the suspect.

A police K-9 was brought into the backyard and helped take the suspect to the ground and police took him into custody. Shortly after, a woman and two children were escorted out of the home by police.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital to be treated for undisclosed injuries. SDPD did not say if the suspect was injured by the officer's gunfire and said that no one in the neighboring home was injured.

Check back for updates on this developing story.