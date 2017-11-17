Why ‘Vanderpump Rules’ New Season Will Be the Best Yet! Cast Spi - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Why ‘Vanderpump Rules’ New Season Will Be the Best Yet! Cast Spills Season 6 Secrets (Exclusive)

Updated: Nov 17, 2017 8:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.