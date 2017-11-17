Parents rally for Westview teacher's dismissal over texting scandal

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Angry parents are calling for a local teacher to be fired after inappropriate texts with a teenage student.

The parents complained to the Poway Unified School District when they found the texts on their teenager's cell phone.

“He would say, ‘Night, night sweetie’ and ‘send me a picture,’” said the teen’s mother.

The texts document many private communications between the Westview teacher and the 17-year-old student.

News 8 is not identifying the parents in order to protect the teenager, who is no longer attending Westview High.

The parents filed a complaint with Poway Unified. In addition to the text messages, they had other concerns.

“This teacher invited her to go to lunch one day. And she texted back 'my friend's going to come.’ And he ended up canceling the lunch because the friend was coming,” said the teenager’s father.

Poway Unified conducted an investigation and records show the teacher admitted that some of the texts were inappropriate. But the teacher did not get fired.

“He has been disciplined. They won't tell us what it is because they can't. It's all private,” said the father. “We said to them we want him removed and they're refusing to do that.”

Many local school districts have policies forbidding teacher-student texting for personal, nonacademic purposes.

Surprisingly, Poway Unified did not have a social media policy in place until after this texting incident came to light.

In a written statement to News 8, Poway Unified said it expects all its employees to maintain professional and ethical standards when interacting with students.

"When a concern is brought to our attention, it is thoroughly investigated and the appropriate corrective action is taken when necessary,” the statement said.

Now other concerned parents are getting involved and pushing for the teacher's dismissal.

The teacher is still working at Westview High School. News 8 is not identifying him because he has not been charged with any crime.

News 8 reached out to the teacher in question but he did not respond to our request for comment.

