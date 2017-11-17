Parents rally for Westview teacher's dismissal over texting scandal

A woman who shot her 14-year-old daughter and husband in their San Carlos condominium, then stayed with the bodies for three days before reporting the deaths, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday at the downtown courthouse.
A sea of pink will travel through San Diego starting Friday for the Susan G. Komen San Diego 3-Day. The 60 mile journey kicks off early Friday morning and ends Sunday evening at the final destination – the celebratory Closing Ceremony.
Angry parents are calling for a local teacher to be fired after inappropriate texts with a teenage student.
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the discovery of human remains found near the Bonsall Bridge near state Route 76 in the North County on Thursday.
San Diegans who live in their vehicles say they are fed up with how they're being treated by the city and now they're filing a class action lawsuit.
Fifty years of music was celebrated in a big way Thursday night at the Sweetwater Union High School District’s annual Band Pageant.
The indoor gym in Barrio Logan where a platform collapsed Saturday was not issued several required city permits.
A preschooler found wandering by himself Thursday in an Encinitas art supply business was reunited with his parents more than six hours later.
The parents of Danielle van Dam, who was kidnapped and murdered in 2002, are outraged after a reminder of the perpetrator went on sale. 7-year-old Danielle went missing from her Sabre Springs home and her body was found a month later along a remote road. David Westerfield, a neighbor, was found guilty of the murder and sentenced to death. Recently, a Christmas card signed by Westerfield was found on a website that sells "murder memorabilia" and the Van dams want it removed.
