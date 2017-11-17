Carlsbad nanny faces charges for allegedly abandoning toddler at strip mall

A Carlsbad nanny is facing a probable child endangerment charge Friday for allegedly abandoning a toddler in her care at a strip mall, prompting an intensive 6 1/2-hour search for his parents.
A sea of pink will travel through San Diego starting Friday for the Susan G. Komen San Diego 3-Day. The 60 mile journey kicks off early Friday morning and ends Sunday evening at the final destination – the celebratory Closing Ceremony.
A woman who shot her 14-year-old daughter and husband in their San Carlos condominium, then stayed with the bodies for three days before reporting the deaths, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday at the downtown courthouse.
A standoff suspect was taken into custody Friday morning in his neighbor's yard in Bay Park after he was shot at by police.
The Naval Special Warfare community is mourning the loss of a Coronado-based Navy SEAL who died in an off-duty diving-related accident off the African coast on Veterans Day.
Angry parents are calling for a local teacher to be fired after inappropriate texts with a teenage student.
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the discovery of human remains found near the Bonsall Bridge near state Route 76 in the North County on Thursday.
San Diegans who live in their vehicles say they are fed up with how they're being treated by the city and now they're filing a class action lawsuit.
Fifty years of music was celebrated in a big way Thursday night at the Sweetwater Union High School District’s annual Band Pageant.
The indoor gym in Barrio Logan where a platform collapsed Saturday was not issued several required city permits.