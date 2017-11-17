The Toy Insider showcases the season's hottest toys

(NEWS 8) - The unofficial start to Christmas shopping is around the corner and if you have children, that means toys, toys, toys and more toys.

Adults tend to be out of the loop when it comes to whats hip and cool in the toy world so News 8 invited Marissa DiBartolo, Senior Editor of The Toy Insider, to the station to show off some the hottest trinkets of the season.

Find more awesome gift ideas on TheToyInsider.com.

Below is a list of descriptions for the toys preview in Friday's News 8 Morning Extra segment.

Ultimate Justice League Batmobile (Mattel)

Ages: 18+

Inspired by Warner Bros. Pictures’ action-adventure film, Ultimate Justice League Batmobile brings Batman’s iconic vehicle to life in epic scale complete with RC functionality, premium deco, and real-world features.

Through an app-enabled tablet or smartphone, users can assume the role as the Dark Knight and take complete control of the vehicle all from the palm of their hand.

Remote-controlled Batmobile features smoke release from the exhaust pipe, moving missiles on the hood of the car, roaring engine sounds, and four armored up wheels.

The car includes a camera in the cockpit so users can drive from Batman’s POV via an app-controlled device.

The special “jump mode” feature elevates the Batmobile with hydraulic-like movement.

The included Batman figure has full body movement – foot presses gas pedal, arm shifts gear, and head turns.

MSRP: $249.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Toys “R” Us

NERF RIVAL Nemesis MXVII-10K Blaster (Hasbro)

Ages: 14+

Teens can dominate blaster battles with the NERF RIVAL Nemesis MXVII-10K blaster.

This blaster has a 100-round capacity to outlast the competition.

The fully-automatic NEMESIS MXVII-10K blaster features the first-ever easy load hopper for high-speed reloads, and is compatible with the Nerf Rival rechargeable battery pack (sold separately).

MSRP: $99.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Toys “R” Us, Walmart

Merge Cube (Merge VR)

Ages: 10+

The Merge Cube is the world’s first holographic object kids can hold in the palm of their hand. Kids can play, learn, and explore in magical new ways.

Download apps using a tablet or smartphone at www.MergeCube.com, view the cube through your device's camera, and watch the Merge Cube come to life as it transforms.

The Merge Cube experience can be upgraded by selecting the optional virtual reality mode and sliding a smartphone into virtual reality goggles to completely immerse yourself in holographic worlds.

MSRP: $14.99 (Cube) $49.99 (Goggles)

Available: Walmart

Power Wheels Boomerang (Mattel)

Age: 5-10

Kid-controlled power drift adds extra fun to turns, rear wheel tilts for a dynamic sense of hard banking, 3-position adjustable seat with seatbelt & high sides for added safety.

Reverse trike design holds 1 rider.

6 mph max forward; 3 mph max reverse speeds.

All-wheel drive for hard surfaces, grass, and rough terrain.

Power-Lock brakes, 12-volt battery & charger.

Age: 5-10

MSRP: $399.99

Available: Toys “R” Us

X-Shot Bubble Ball (Zuru)

Ages 8+

The X-Shot Bubble Ball is ZURU’s hottest new item that takes contact sports to the extreme!

With its durable material and easy to inflate system, the Bubble Ball can inflate up to 4 feet and withstand tremendous impacts!

Use it in the backyard or in a sports field and get the games started. The X-Shot Bubble Ball 1 pack is available in two team colors: blue and orange.

MSRP $49.99

Available: Walmart, Toys “R” Us

Aura Drone with Glove Controller (KD Interactive)

Ages: 6+

Aura is a gesture-controlled drone that uses patented Gesturebotics technology powered by LocoRobo.

The wearable glove controller will have users feeling like superheroes – the drone is controlled by hand motions made while wearing the glove.

Kids can fly Aura up and down, forward and backward, and even perform tricks like a sideways flip.

Aura puts the power in kids’ hands, removing the learning curve of using a joystick controller to pilot their flying robot.

Automatic features like Auto Takeoff, Auto Hover and Auto Landing offer ultimate control for the perfect first flight right out of the box.

Built-in height and distance limiters keep the drone under your power, and make Aura perfectly suited for indoor use.

Safety frame protects the drone from bumps and drops, and people from propellers.

MSRP: $99.99

Available: Target, Toys “R” Us

Unicorn 6V Plush Ride-On

Ages: 3+

This soft plush ride-on makes real unicorn sounds and features a light-up horn, realistic reins, and soft unicorn hair. Kids can ride up to 2.5 mph. Its packaging doubles as a play stable.