Disneyland: The holidays begin here - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Disneyland: The holidays begin here

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

NEWS 8 - The happiest place on earth is now the merriest, most festive, happiest place on earth. 
     
Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks are decked out for the holidays. 
     
There are new transformations in 'cars' land and new holiday swag with a unique theme now through January 7.
    
Ashley Jacobs reports from Disneyland with all the details. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.