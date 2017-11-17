Comedian Heather McDonald coming to American Comedy Co.

(NEWS 8) - When she's not hanging out with some of our favorite housewives, comedian Heather McDonald is bringing us the Juicy Scoop on her weekly podcast and dishing on some of the juiciest and most controversial topics out there.

Her podcast has gained such a strong following that she recently started recording twice per week. Much of her podcast content makes its way to the stage when she performs stand-up sets.

McDonald will be live at the American Comedy Company in Downtown on Friday and Saturday night. You can find out more information on McDonald's upcoming performance at americancomedyco.com.

Check out some of McDonald's material below -- It's sure to give you a laugh.?