Zoo Day: Blue-tongued Skink

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - They use their blue tongues to frighten away predators.
     
Blue-tongued skinks can also live on the ground and in trees.
     
But, there's a lot more to this lizard.
     
Laura Spann from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park has all the details.

