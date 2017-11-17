Everything you need to know about new blood pressure guidelines

(NEWS 8) - According to new blood pressure guidelines released on Monday, nearly 50 percent of American citizens are considered to have high blood pressure.

High blood pressure has long been defined as a reading of 140 over 90 or higher. Now, according to the American Heart Association, American College of Cardiology and nine other groups, the cutoff is 130 over 80.

So, what's all this mean for those of us now considered to have high blood pressure? And what's it mean for others who are at risk? News 8's Nichelle Medina spoke with Cardiologist Dr. Jay Pandhi from Sharp Chula Vista about the changes and ways Americans can keep themselves healthy.

Visit https://www.cdc.gov/bloodpressure/facts.htm for more blood pressure facts, and visit www.sharp.com for more tips on how to keep yourself healthy.