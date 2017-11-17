High Rates of Sexual Assaults: Camp Pendleton and Naval Base San Diego

Camp Pendleton and Naval Base San Diego have among the highest rates of sexual assaults reported to the military among Marine Corps and Navy bases worldwide, according to a Department of Defense report released Friday.
Qualcomm co-founder Franklin Antonio has donated $30 million to UC San Diego for a new engineering building, the university announced Friday.
A sea of pink will travel through San Diego starting Friday for the Susan G. Komen San Diego 3-Day. The 60 mile journey kicks off early Friday morning and ends Sunday evening at the final destination – the celebratory Closing Ceremony.
According to new blood pressure guidelines released on Monday, nearly 50 percent of American citizens are considered to have high blood pressure.
When she's not hanging out with some of our favorite housewives, comedian Heather McDonald is bringing us the Juicy Scoop on her weekly podcast and dishing on some of the juiciest and most controversial topics out there.
They use their blue tongues to frighten away predators. Blue-tongued skinks can also live on the ground and in trees.
The unofficial start to Christmas shopping is around the corner and if you have children, that means toys, toys, toys and more toys.
A woman who shot her 14-year-old daughter and husband in their San Carlos condominium, then stayed with the bodies for three days before reporting the deaths, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday at the downtown courthouse.
A Carlsbad nanny is facing a probable child endangerment charge Friday for allegedly abandoning a toddler in her care at a strip mall, prompting an intensive 6 1/2-hour search for his parents.