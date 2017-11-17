Wheelchair Rugby: It's a rough sport, and they are up for it

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - They are two words that ordinarily do not go together: wheelchairs and rugby.

Then again, wheelchair rugby players are far from ordinary.

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Balboa Park where the City of San Diego is hosting the 28th Annual Best of the West Invitational.

The tournament continues all weekend long at the Municipal gym at Balboa Park and admission is free.