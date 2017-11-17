San Diego's unemployment drops to 3.7%

The unemployment rate in San Diego County dropped to 3.7 percent last month from 4.1 percent in September, according to state figures released Friday.
Black Friday is a week away, but many retailers are now making you wait. This year, companies are offering discounts the entire week leading into Black Friday. News 8's Eric Kahnert reports on some of the goods you can get during Black Friday "week."
A sea of pink will travel through San Diego starting Friday for the Susan G. Komen San Diego 3-Day. The 60 mile journey kicks off early Friday morning and ends Sunday evening at the final destination – the celebratory Closing Ceremony.
Camp Pendleton and Naval Base San Diego have among the highest rates of sexual assaults reported to the military among Marine Corps and Navy bases worldwide, according to a Department of Defense report released Friday.
Qualcomm co-founder Franklin Antonio has donated $30 million to UC San Diego for a new engineering building, the university announced Friday.
According to new blood pressure guidelines released on Monday, nearly 50 percent of American citizens are considered to have high blood pressure.
When she's not hanging out with some of our favorite housewives, comedian Heather McDonald is bringing us the Juicy Scoop on her weekly podcast and dishing on some of the juiciest and most controversial topics out there.
They use their blue tongues to frighten away predators. Blue-tongued skinks can also live on the ground and in trees.
The unofficial start to Christmas shopping is around the corner and if you have children, that means toys, toys, toys and more toys.