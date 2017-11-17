San Diego's unemployment drops to 3.7%

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The unemployment rate in San Diego County dropped to 3.7 percent last month from 4.1 percent in September, according to state figures released Friday.

Employment in fields other than farm work increased from 1,443,600 to 1,457,400 in the region in that period, while agricultural employment decreased by 500 jobs from 9,400 to 8,900, according to the state Employment Development Department.

Government jobs, largely from seasonal gains in educational services, recorded the largest growth in employment with 7,100 jobs.

"With the unemployment rate near record lows, filling positions will be tough," said Phil Blair, chief executive of recruitment agency Manpower San Diego.

The seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate in California was 4.3 percent last month, while the national rate was 3.9 percent.