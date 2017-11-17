Serena Williams' Wedding Photos Are Here -- See Her Beautiful Gown!

David Cassidy is in critical condition.
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has its performers!
The music industry is mourning the loss of Malcolm Young.
Rest in peace, Malcolm Young.
Ryan Seacrest is speaking out regarding recent allegations made against him by a former coworker.
This Is Us star Jon Huertas is making it his mission to end homelessness.
Gabby Douglas is taking back her controversial comments she made on social media on Friday.
Miley Cyrus can't get enough of her man!
Serena Williams was a beautiful bride!
Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you haven't watched Friday's episode of Blindspot. If you have, you may continue...