Carlsbad: Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down traffic on I-5

CARLSBAD (CNS) - One person was killed Friday in a crash involving a motorcycle on northbound Interstate 5 in Carlsbad.

The crash north of Cannon Road was reported about 6:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle may have collided with a truck while splitting lanes, according to the CHP.

The fatality prompted closure of all northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the vicinity of the crash until about 8:30 p.m., according to the CHP.