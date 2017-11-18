Carlsbad: Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down traffic on I-5 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Carlsbad: Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down traffic on I-5

CARLSBAD (CNS) - One person was killed Friday in a crash involving a motorcycle on northbound Interstate 5 in Carlsbad.

The crash north of Cannon Road was reported about 6:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle may have collided with a truck while splitting lanes, according to the CHP.

The fatality prompted closure of all northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the vicinity of the crash until about 8:30 p.m., according to the CHP.

