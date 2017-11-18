Day 2: The march continues for the Susan G. Komen San Diego 3-Day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A sea of pink marching in the name of breast cancer research funding was in full force on Saturday for the second day of the Susan G. Komen San Diego 3-Day.

The 60-mile journey kicked off Friday morning and will end with a bang Sunday evening at the celebratory Closing Ceremony.

The event is one of seven scheduled by the nonprofit this year and one of two on the West Coast. Each year, participants across the country commit to raise a minimum of $2,300 to support the Komen organization's efforts and walk an average of 20 miles per day for three consecutive days, according to the foundation.

The 2,600 walkers in San Diego last year raised $7.6 million.

Walkers got an early start Saturday morning passing through Mission Beach and Ocean Beach on their way to Point Loma. The night before, walkers celebrated their first 20-mile trek with an evening of "glamping" or glamorous camping at Crown Point Shores on Mission Bay.

Friday's segment started at the fairgrounds at 6:30 a.m. and continued to Torrey Pines State Beach, La Jolla Cove and then through Bird Rock.

The route on Sunday winds through Balboa Park, Hillcrest, Mission Hills and Old Town. A closing ceremony will take place Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Waterfront Park in Downtown.

Aside from some forms of skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer among women in the U.S. It's the most common form of death from cancer among Hispanic women and the second-most common among women of other races, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It also affects men. In 2014, 236,968 women and 2,141 men in the U.S. were diagnosed with the disease. That year, 41,211 women and 465 men died from breast cancer, according to the CDC.

Susan G. Komen’s goal is to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent by 2026.

